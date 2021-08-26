An investigation has been launched into the death of a man in India who used a high-powered epoxy resin for sexual intercourse, The Times of India reports.

Authorities said Salman Mirza, 25, checked into a hotel in Juhapura with his ex-fiancée on June 22.

Mirza was found unconscious in shrubs near an apartment complex by a friend named Firoz Shaikh the following day.

Shaikh helped take Mirza home, but when his condition worsened, he was transported to a hospital where he eventually died of multiple organ failure.

Witnesses claim Mirza and his ex-fiancée were addicted to drugs. Police believe they occasionally carried the epoxy adhesive because it can be mixed with whitener and inhaled “for a kick.”