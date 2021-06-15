MacKenzie Scott has issued another spontaneous round of donations to charities, universities, cultural institutions, and more.

In a post on Medium, the billionaire philanthropist—who is one of the richest women in the world—wrote that this year, she gifted $2.7 billion to 286 organizations to help them carry on their work, and as a “signal of trust and encouragement to them and others.”

Though she didn’t include how much she gave each organization, she did list which groups received funds. Among them was the Apollo Theater and Ballet Hispánico; organizations focused on racial equity issues, like Race Forward and Borealis Philanthropy; educational systems like those affiliated with the University of California and the University of Texas; and groups working to empower women and fight domestic violence.

“In this effort, we are governed by a humbling belief that it would be better if disproportionate wealth were not concentrated in a small number of hands and that the solutions are best designed and implemented by others,” she wrote.

Last year, Scott made similar contributions a couple of times, revealing last July that she gave $1.7 billion within the prior year and in December, that she donated $4 billion to charities and schools since the pandemic’s outset.

Scott and Jeff Bezos divorced in 2019 after 25 years of marriage. As part of her settlement, she received four percent of Amazon’s stock, which was valued at $36 billion at the time and continues to grow as Amazon’s stock price soars. Forbes recently estimated Scott to be worth about $60 billion.