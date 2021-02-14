The Los Angeles Police Department is conducting an internal affairs investigation after it was discovered that a photo of George Floyd with the caption, “You take my breath away” was being shared.

KTLA-5 reports that an officer made a complaint about the image, which, according to Chief Michel Moore, was being “passed around” by officers in a Valentine’s Day card format. Moore said that the officer who filed the grievance will be interviewed on Monday, with the aim of the investigation to figure out where and how the photo came to be—if it was found on the internet or elsewhere—and who is connected to it.

The LAPD publicized the situation in a series of tweets, writing, “The Department has become aware of allegations that an image was being passed around the department and this image was in the workplace. There are also allegations that the post with the image was authored by a department employee.”

Per TMZ, the officers who appear to be in possession of the image are from the LAPD’s Harbor Division, with the department thinking that the photo and caption may have been created by an LAPD employee. “Our investigation is to determine the accuracy of the allegations while also reinforcing our zero-tolerance for anything with racist views,” the chief said. She added that if the department finds out it was officers who distributed the image, “people will find my wrath.”