Two children and two adults were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds at a house fire in Houston on Sunday, People reports.

The Houston Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire around 8:10 a.m., and after “quickly” extinguishing the blaze, they searched inside the home where the four bodies were discovered. The victims have only been identified as a man and woman in their 50s, and a boy and girl between the ages of 10 and 13.

Finner wonders if the blaze was started to cover up the quadruple homicide. “That’s normal … what some suspects do,” he said. “They try to destroy evidence and whatnot by setting a fire but I don’t think that it worked to their benefit right now.”

Authorities stated nothing has been ruled out regarding a motive, however, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said the incident could be tied to domestic violence since there hasn’t been a sign of forced entry, and believe the shooter could still be on the run.

“I’m angry when anybody loses their life in our city to violence but especially angry when it’s small kids,” Finner said. “They hadn’t even lived their lives and it’s not fair.” Finner is asking that anyone with information come forward and contact the police, while extending a warning to the suspect still on the loose, saying, “The best thing to do is to just turn yourself in.”