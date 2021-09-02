The United States Federal Trade Commission is tackling one of the biggest mysteries plaguing humankind: Why are McDonald’s McFlurry machines always broken?

According to the Wall Street Journal, the FTC is trying to get to the bottom of the issue that has caused so much frustration—and, at times, amusement—for countless McDonald’s customers. Just a quick search on social media, and it becomes quite clear just how common the problem really is. People have slammed the fast-food giant for failing to fix the perpetually broken machines, while others have used it for meme fodder. McDonald’s competitor Wendy’s referenced the issue in its 2018 mixtape, We Beefin’?:

Boy, we tried your food, where the flavor at?

You number 1? That’s a joke

Why yo’ ice cream machine always broke?

Why yo’ drive thu always slow?

WSJ reports the FTC sent letters to McDonald’s franchisees earlier this summer and questioned how often owners are allowed to work on the machines without the help of the manufacturer. News of the FTC probe, which is described as “preliminary,” comes months after President Joe Biden signed a right-to-repair executive order, which took aim at manufacturers that imposed limits on independent or DIY device repairs.