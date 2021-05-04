Last week, news emerged of the tragic passing of Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole, a 20-year-old student otherwise known as Jimi, who lost his life after jumping into the River Thames in an effort to save a woman who’d fallen from London Bridge.

Jimi had been on his way home from work late on Saturday night when he and another man jumped into the water to try and rescue her. Ultimately, the woman and the other man were rescued, but Jimi was not found. By 6am, a body was found, which was later identified as Mr Olubunmi-Adewole.

Since then, there has been an outpouring of support for Mr Olubunmi-Adewole’s family, both in their grief and in their criticism of the search, which they believe was called off too soon.

In recognition of Mr Olubunmi-Adewole’s bravery, City of London Police have reached out to the Royal Humane Society to nominate Jimi for an award.

A spokesperson said: “We feel that is absolutely right to recognise the bravery and selfless actions of Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole, known as Jimi. To honour his memory and heroism, we have contacted the Royal Humane Society to start the nomination process for their bravery award, and we are also looking to award Jimi a commissioner’s commendation from the City of London Police. Our thoughts remain with his friends and family at this difficult time.”

Joaquin Garcia, the other rescuer, has pledged his support for “the campaign that there is for Jimi to take a medal for his honour and his braveness,” adding, “I think he deserves that. I think it would be really good for the family as well.”

It’s also being reported that a tradition of honouring local heroes at Postman’s Park near St. Paul’s Cathedral in London is to be revived. John Price, senior lecturer of Modern British History at Goldsmith’s University and chair of Watts Memorial, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the Watts Memorial group was in talks to commemorate Mr Olubunmi-Adewole in the park.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Jimi’s family with funeral costs, which you can view right here. May #JimiTheHero rest in peace.