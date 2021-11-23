Less than a month after Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman shared that Brian Laundrie likely died by suicide, Laundrie’s family lawyer is now saying the same.

Attorney Steven Bertolino revealed in a statement to FOX 13 that Laundrie, 23, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. His death by suicide is being confirmed after Laundrie’s 22-year-old fiancée Gabby Petito was found dead in Wyoming this October following a nationwide search. Laundrie’s remains were later discovered at a Florida preserve on Oct. 20, weeks after he was revealed to be a person of interest in her disappearance.

“Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families,” the attorney said in a statement to FOX 13.

Dr. Brent Blue, a coroner in Wyoming, determined that Petito had died by strangulation and was killed roughly three to four weeks before her body was discovered. Her remains were found on Sept. 19 in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

“Gabby Petito’s death at such a young age is a tragedy,” Bertolino said at the time of Petito’s autopsy results. “While Brian Laundrie is currently charged with the unauthorized use of a debit card belonging to Gabby, Brian is only considered a person of interest in relation to Gabby Petito’s demise.”

Laundrie’s parents previously were revealed to have decided against a funeral service for their son, with a cremation instead to take place following the examination of his remains. Check here for our timeline of Petito’s disappearance, starting from when she and Laundrie left New York together for a nationwide trip in July.