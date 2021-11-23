The families of the victims of the 2018 Parkland shooting have just reached a settlement with the Justice Department after suing the FBI for negligence in not preventing the attack after they got an anonymous tip warning them of the shooter, Nikolas Cruz.

According to NBC News, the families initially sued the FBI after they received tips about Cruz amassing a stockpile of weaponry, making suggestive posts on social media, and that the person tipping them off believed he was capable of committing a school shooting. The bureau did not move with this information, and the families ultimately believe that if they did they could have stopped this tragedy prematurely.

A notice filed in U.S. District Court in Florida said that the parties involved are reaching to finalize the additional details of the settlement. While no official dollar amount has been confirmed, a source told NPR that it will total roughly $133 million, covering all families involved.

“The parties are presently working to finalize additional details before submission for final approval by the appropriate Department of Justice official,” it read.

The families, lead lawyer, Kristina Infante, said in a statement that it had “been an honor to represent the Parkland families who, through their immeasurable grief, have devoted themselves to making the world a safer place.”

She added, “Although no resolution could ever restore what the Parkland families lost, this settlement marks an important step toward justice.”

Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty last month to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. The jury selection for his sentencing is scheduled to begin on Jan. 4.