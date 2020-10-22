The past month has seen the #EndSARS protests in Nigeria being met with a wave of support from a growing number of artists and other public figures, including Beyoncé, who recently directed her fans to a special website set up to highlight organizations providing various types of assistance for those on the ground.

The police brutality-focused protests in the country were thrust further into the U.S. news cycle this week after reports of multiple protesters having been shot by soldiers in Lagos, Nigeria's most populous city.



Below, we break down what's happening—including a recent announcement of SARS being dissolved that protesters argue has done little to help the situation in the region—while touching on a number of ways you can show your support.