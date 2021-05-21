19-year-old Derontae Martin was found dead in what police said was a suicide last month, but his family says that the story isn’t adding up and answers are needed.

Associated Press reports that Martin’s mother, grandmother, and activists have come together to question the police’s handling of the situation. He was found dead after he attended a prom party in rural Missouri two weeks ago, and it has been suggested that police were too quick to rule his death a suicide.

The prom party in question was reportedly hosted at the home of a man who has expressed racist views on Facebook. Most notably, he’s shared posts that defend the Confederate flag and also shared a meme featuring a middle finger that reads, “Here’s my apology for being white.” The man hasn’t been named since he has not been charged with a crime, but Martin was found dead in the attic of his home in the early hours of April 25.

Madison County Sheriff Katy McCutcheon said the autopsy pointed towards a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, although she did not specify who owned the gun. She has reportedly declined to comment on the situation, and police have yet to release any information as to how Martin might’ve gotten ahold of the gun. His family met with Missouri’s prosecuting attorney last week to request another investigation into Martin’s death.

“The whole thing is that it was a suspicious death,” said Reverend Darryl Gray, a well-known activist in St. Louis. “How and why did Derontae end up in the house at this party, and how did he end up in the attic? At the very least ... there is negligence here.” He added that there have been protests regarding the police handling of the situation, and during one such protest, the demonstrators were met with two nooses thrown at them.

Ericka Lotts, Martin’s mother, said that she doubts Martin would’ve killed himself. At the time of his death, he had a full cast on his right arm, which was broken. “All I do know is that somebody shot him,” she said.