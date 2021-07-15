The effects of U.S. sanctions, as well as a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, are among the factors converging to inspire historic protests in Cuba. But there’s more to the story.

Just this week, the demonstrations made their way into South Florida, successfully shutting down a portion of a Miami-Dade highway as a show of solidarity for those protesting in Cuba. Footage from the demonstration, which resulted in traffic being blocked for roughly an hour, showed protesters waving the Cuban flag and joining together in chants of support.

The latest protests have been widely cited as the biggest and most impactful for the region in decades, with many joining the #SOSCuba hashtag to show their support.

Amid continuing developments, including recent comments from both Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and U.S. President Joe Biden, we’ve put together a breakdown on the 2021 protests touching on why they’re happening now and what advocates are hoping to see happen soon.