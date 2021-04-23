New York man Robert Chapman has been arrested after he reportedly bragged about taking part in the Capitol insurrection of Jan. 6 on a dating app.

Chapman was arrested on Thursday, Newsweek reports, although he has since been released on bail. Authorities were alerted to his involvement in the Capitol insurrection because a person he matched with on Bumble reported him to the FBI. Screenshots of messages sent by Chapman, allegedly just a few days after Jan. 6, see him proudly proclaim that he was there. “I did storm the Capitol,” he wrote to the match.

“I made it all the way into Statuary Hall! Did an interview with Robert O’Morrow of the Washington Post,” he continued. “Also did online interview with Jess Brevins of the WSJ.” The woman who reported him also let the FBI know of a Facebook post of a photo of Chapman posted by one of his friends, in which he wrote, “My dear friend and BroStar Robert made it in the Capitol building at the protest yesterday.” Another Facebook post from an account belonging to Robert Erick, believed to also be Chapman, simply reads, “I’M FUCKIN INSIDE THE CRAPITOL!!!” Additionally, photos allegedly showed Chapman posing inside the Capitol.

“We are not a match,” the woman he matched with on Bumble replied. “I suppose not,” he answered. According to prosecutors, his identity was confirmed after footage from the insurrection and a mugshot from a previous arrest in 2017 was reviewed. Chapman currently has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 19 on charges of knowingly entering or remaining on restricted government property without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Last month, analysis from NBC News revealed that those charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot increased their political donations “by about 75 percent” following the result of the election, which Donald Trump continues to spread false information about. The events of that day left five people dead, and over 140 others injured. Trump was formally served with a lawsuit in connection with the riot by two Capitol officers last month.