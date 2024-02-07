Medical Examiner Says Homicide Is Manner of Death in Georgia Case of Baby Decapitated During Birth

The medical examiner in the case over the mid-birth decapitation of a baby in Georgia has announced its determination of homicide as the manner of death.

In a media release obtained by Complex, the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office said the “immediate cause of death” for the baby, Treveon Taylor Jr., was a fracture “with complete transection” to the upper cervical spine and spinal cord. Officials said this was due to "shoulder dystocia, arrest of labor, and fetal entrapment in the birth canal.” The first condition on that list, shoulder dystocia, refers to when one or both shoulders become stuck during vaginal delivery.

While homicide is the manner of death, per the Clayton County Medical Examiner, Tuesday’s update makes clear that the office’s determination should not “be confused by the criminal charge,” as defined by state law. Tuesday’s media release also pointed out the “possibility” of the case being referred to the District Attorney.

In August of last year, it was reported that Jessica Ross and Treveon Taylor Sr., the baby’s parents, were suing Dr. Tracey St. Julian and the Riverdale-based Southern Regional Medical Center hospital for allegedly applying ““ridiculously excessive force” during the attempted delivery.

Complex has reached out to a rep for Southern Regional Medical Center for comment. This story may be updated. In a statement previously shared with Complex in 2023, a rep for Southern Regional said Dr. St. Julian "is not and never has been an employee" at the facility.

"As our deepest sympathies remain with the family, Southern Regional Medical Center denies the allegations of wrongdoing in the Complaint referencing the hospital," the rep said at the time. "Due to patient privacy laws and HIPAA, we are unable to discuss the care and treatment of specific patients, but we can state this unfortunate infant death occurred in utero prior to the delivery and decapitation. The hospital voluntarily reported the death to the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s office and is cooperating with all investigations."

Due to legal action in the case, the rep added, further comments would not be made. The lawsuit in question also alleges that a coverup was initiated after the baby's death.