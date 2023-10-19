Chick-fil-A Reaches $4.4 Million Settlement Over Food Delivery Costs

Chick-fil-A has reached a multimillion-dollar settlement in connection with a class action suit over delivery costs.

As first reported by Top Class Actions earlier this month, the $4.4 million settlement Is broken down into a $1.45 million cash fund and a $2.95 million gift card fund. Notably, the settlement does include any admission of guilt from Chick-fil-A.

The Georgia case centers on the claims of six initial plaintiffs who alleged that Chick-fil-A advertised “free or low-cost delivery” of its menu, only to then raise the prices of the offered products when purchased for delivery. Chick-fil-A, the suit further alleged, “deceives consumers into making online food purchases they otherwise would not make.”

Moving forward, Chick-fil-A is expected to add a disclosure statement on its app pointing out that product costs could increase when placing a delivery order. As for those wondering whether they are entitled to an eventual payment, AL.com notes that eligible individuals will be sent an email, with projected individual payments falling just under $30.

Complex has reached out to Chick-fil-A for comment. This story may be updated. In the near future, a designated page is expected to be launched on Chick-fil-A's website where customers can provide their info in connection with the settlement.

In September, the company announced a forthcoming expansion into the UK with a target launch window of early 2025.