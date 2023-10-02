Woman Sues Disney Over 'Painful Wedgie' and 'Vaginal Lacerations' After Riding Waterslide

A woman severely injured while going down the Humunga Kowabunga slide at Disney World's Typhoon Lagoon is suing the entertainment conglomerate.

In 2019, Emma McGuinness visited Typhoon Lagoon to celebrate her 30th birthday, and it didn't turn out to be the magical moment she expected. McGuinness got on the water ride that has a 214-foot drop into a pool, and she "became airborne, and she was slammed downward against The Slide," according to the lawsuit filed on Wednesday and obtained by Law & Crime.

The injuries that McGuinness sustained were bad enough to require surgery. According to the lawsuit, "The impact of The Slide and her impact into the standing water at the bottom of The Slide caused Ms. McGuinness' clothing to be painfully forced between her legs and for water to be violently forced inside her. She experienced immediate and severe pain internally, and, as she stood up, blood began rushing from between her legs."