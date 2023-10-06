'Several Amish Men' Allegedly Shunned After Emergency Alert Test

Although this week's nationwide emergency alert test resulted in LOL-inducing moments, it also left some people in extremely hot water.

According to ex-Amish TikToker Eli Yoder, “several Amish men” were shunned by the church after FEMA’s Oct. 4 test outed them as smartphone owners. While some Amish communities have slowly embraced technology over the years, they have generally prohibited its use within individual households. This means no phones, computers, or internet access for personal use, as they believe such technology could lead to assimilation and threaten their longstanding traditions.

“Several Amish men got shunned by the Amish Church for having smartphones in their pocket when the emergency alert system went off.” Yoder said in an October 4 TikTok.

Yoder said there have been “quite a few Amish men” who have reached out to him in an effort to secure a cell phone. Although he couldn’t fulfill every single request, he claimed to have procured the devices for some Amish members.

“Whenever they request to have a phone, I’ll do everything I can to try to get them a phone,” he continued. “Not always can I do so, but in some circumstances I have been able to get them a phone.”