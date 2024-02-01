Man Checks Into Rehab After 3 Friends Were Found Frozen to Death Outside His Kansas City Home

A man at the center of the mysterious death of three of his friends earlier this month has decided to check himself into rehab.

A source tells Fox News that Jordan Willis, 38, has "recognized that he had a problem with addiction" after receiving an "enormous wakeup call" when the frozen bodies of Ricky Johnson, Clayton McGeeney, and David Harrington were discovered outside of his Kansas City rental home on Jan. 9.

According to the New York Post, Willis hosted a viewing party at his residence for the Chiefs' final regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Jan. 7. Johnson, McGeeney, and Harrington were among the attendees. Alex Waemer-Lee claims he was there, but left that same night, around 11 p.m., while everyone else was watching Jeopardy.

Willis' attorney John Picerno tells Inside Edition that his client "went to bed" while his three friends were still at his home. Picerno claims Willis did not hear the two people who stopped by his home in search of the three missing men because he sleeps with earbuds and a loud fan. Willis allegedly did not notice the wife of one of the deceased men reach out to him on Facebook Messenger until he'd already been contacted by the police.

McGeeney's fiancée broke into Willis' home after spotting cars belonging to the missing men parked outside the residence. She contacted authorities after discovering a body on the porch and two others in the backyard.

When officers arrived at his home on Jan. 9, Willis was holding a wine glass while in his underwear, as reported by TMZ. Even though the bodies were discovered that same day and Willis was handcuffed, he was not charged with a crime.

Kansas City Police Capt. Jake Becchina said the case is "100 percent NOT being investigated as a homicide," according to the New York Post.

An autopsy and toxicology report is being conducted to determine the cause of death.


