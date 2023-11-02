Deer Crashes Through Restaurant Window and Causes Chaos in Wisconsin

Surveillance video captured the moment when a deer showed up and startled patrons at Noodles & Company in Wisconsin last week.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal, the deer joined in on the hustle and bustle of the lunch rush this past Tuesday by crashing through a large window and running down the aisle, causing people inside the restaurant to scatter.

Since there was no cashier working at the time of its arrival, the deer took matters into its own hooves and went into the kitchen. With no available sous chef, the deer decided to just leave through the back door.

Noodles & Company was closed for the rest of the day to "assess the situation, deep clean, and ensure the quality of the food was not compromised," the restaurant's spokesperson said in a statement, obtained by FOX6 News Milwaukee.

There were no reported injuries from the incident.

The following day, the location reopened with a new "2 Buck Mac & Cheese" special in recognition of the unusual situation. Eyewitness News WTVO/WQRF reported over 75 mac & cheese meals were sold as of Wednesday afternoon, eclipsing any single-day sales of the item at that location.