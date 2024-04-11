Those messages preceded a disturbing series of events early Monday morning in which Johnson stabbed her partner Jaelen Allen Chaney, 29, in the chest as he was on the couch inside her home in a Los Angeles apartment complex, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Based on evidence from the scene, investigators believe Johnson initially tried to drag Chaney's body out of the apartment before bringing him back into the kitchen. She left the apartment again with her nine-year-old daughter and eight-month-old infant. As Johnson fled the scene, she reportedly rammed a gate with her vehicle.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m., Johnson approached an intersection and shoved her nine-year-old daughter out of the car while she was holding her infant sister. The older child survived the impact but the infant died.

Authorities responded to a call about 30 minutes later regarding a black Porsche Cayenne that was going over 100 mph when it crashed into a tree. Officers struggled to identify the driver who was later determined to be Johnson because of the injuries she sustained from the collision.

Police showed up to Johnson's apartment two hours later when a neighbor reported the discovery of Chaney's body.

A law enforcement source tells the Los Angeles Times that Johnson and Chaney had been living together for three years and there were no previous instances of domestic violence or calls made to the police.

As the investigation continues, authorities have not ruled out the possibility that the eclipse is linked to her erratic behavior based on her social media activity leading up to that horrifying day, sources tell the newspaper.