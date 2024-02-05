Woman Who Coined ‘Christian BBL’ Gets Abdominal Infection Following Procedure

The woman behind the "Christian BBL" shared an unfortunate update regarding the procedure to her YouTube channel last week.

In a recent vlog, influencer and YouTuber Sophiology, born Sophia Idahosa, revealed that since getting her procedure, she's developed an abdominal infection. Around the 1:09:50-minute mark of a video she posted last week, Sophiology explained her latest health issues.

"Dermatologist discovered an infection on my abdomen," she wrote. "Basically, causing me to be very sick, weak, and not healing as I should."

Idahosa continued, "She prescribed antibiotics, topical treatments for the scars & recommended I rest. I had to postpone my follow up appt with Dr. Jung, and my post op massge appts."