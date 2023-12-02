Fat Joe, Charlamagne tha God, Angela Rye, Tamika Mallory and More Speak at Roc Nation's 2nd Annual Social Justice Summit

Roc Nation, in partnership with the United Justice Coalition, took its mission in social justice to New York City's Javits Center on Friday, Dec. 1.

During Roc Nation's 2nd Annual Social Justice Summit, speakers included New York Attorney General Letitia James, Fat Joe, Charlamagne Tha God, Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, Angela Rye, Until Freedom co-founder Tamika Mallory, and more in front of over 3,000 guests.

During his panel that included the families of Sean Bell and Danroy "DJ" Henry – both whom were gunned down by police officials – Fat Joe discussed the use of rap lyrics in criminal cases, defending Young Thug who's in an ongoing RICO trial. The Bronx rapper also went to CNN, where he claimed that his lyrics aren't based on real situations.

"I’ve been rapping professionally for 30 years. I’ve lied in almost 95 percent of my songs," Joe admitted. "I’m being honest. I write like I feel that day. I’m just being creative. You couldn’t build a jail high enough for the lyrics I’ve said on songs which are all untrue."