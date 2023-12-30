Chipotle Employee Reportedly Attacked by Customers Over Extra Chicken Charge

Pyle joined in, both hitting the employee who curled herself up on the ground. Police were called, but the two left the scene in a Dodge Charger before their arrival. Photo and video footage of the jumping were obtained from bystanders, who were able to identify Pyle and Williams. Arrest warrants were issued on Wednesday, charging Williams with assault and first-degree battery and charging Pyle with assault and second-degree battery.

The employee, who declined to be treated at the scene and sought her own treatment, said back pain was caused by the altercation.

"I don’t know what was said between Pyle and the victim, but the victim was leaving for home and was chased down from behind by Williams and attacked in the dining room of the restaurant," Sheriff Barry Faile said in a statement. "The assault was completely unjustified. I hope the victim has recovered from her injuries."

Another Chipotle worker experienced a meltdown from a different customer, who threw a chicken burrito bowl at her face in September. The woman, Rosemary Hayne, was reportedly dissatisfied with her order, and in December, was found guilty of one count of assault.