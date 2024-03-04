Footage of Student Toe-Licking Fundraiser Event at Oklahoma School Prompts Investigation

Footage of a fundraising event at an Oklahoma high school that involved peanut butter and toes has gone viral.
The video shows students lying on the floor and licking peanut butter off other students' toes. The faces of the minors have been blurred to protect their privacy. KOKH reports that the district has launched an investigation into the incident, which happened last Thursday at Deer Creek High School.
According to the news outlets, the event involved students from 9th to 12th grade. One unidentified parent eventually caught wind of the incident from her child, telling KOKH, “Whenever she told me yesterday that was happening, I had to ask her, ‘Wait, what? They’re licking peanut butter off of toes. What?’”
State Superintendent Ryan Walters responded to the viral clip on X, writing, “We are cleaning up this filth in Oklahoma schools. Our agency is investigating.”
A statement from the Deer Creek School District revealed that, over the course of a week, the school raised $152,830.38 for Not Your Average Joe Coffee, a chain that works with children and adults who have intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities.
“All participants in the assembly were students who signed up for the game(s) they played ahead of time,” the statement said. “No Deer Creek faculty or staff participated in any of the games during this Clash of Classes assembly. Many dedicated students gave generously of their personal time to achieve this momentous accomplishment, which will serve communities beyond the boundaries of Deer Creek.”