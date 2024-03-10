Ohio Women Accused of Driving Deceased Elderly Man to Bank to Withdraw Money

Two Ohio women could be facing prison time after being accused of driving a deceased elderly man to a bank to withdraw money from his account.

Fox affiliate WJW-TV reports Karen Casbohm and Loreen Feralo allegedly found the victim, Douglas Layman, 80, dead inside their home on Monday. Instead of calling the police or an ambulance, the pair propped up Layman’s corpse and drove him to a local bank and withdrew $900 from his account.

Police said Layman was placed in the car “in such a manner that he would be visible to bank staff in order to make the withdrawal.” According to authorities, the bank had previously allowed the women to withdraw money from Layman’s account as long as they could see him in the car.

Casbohm and Feralo subsequently dropped Layman off at the Ashtabula County Medical Center emergency room. Hours later, they finally called the hospital to provide Layman’s information, at which point law enforcement got involved. Casbohm and Feralo are not related to Layman, though they’d been living in his house for an unknown amount of time.

The two women are now both facing charges of theft and gross abuse of a corpse. According to prosecutors, they could face up to one year in prison on each charge should they be convicted. Layman’s cause of death remains unclear.