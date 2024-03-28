Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX Founder, Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison Over $8 Billion Crypto Fraud Scheme

FTX co-founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, the New York Times reports.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan handed down the sentence to the 32-year-old on Thursday, March 28. The sentence is substantially shorter than the 40 to 50 years federal prosecutors were seeking, and much longer than the six years and six months sentence his defense lawyers were hoping for.

"A lot of people feel really let down, and they were very let down," said Bankman-Fried in an apology to the investors and customers he was convicted of stealing $8 billion in total from. "I’m sorry about that. I’m sorry about what happened at every stage."

This story is being updated.