Pit Bull Breeder Killed By His Dogs In His Backyard, Police Say

A Los Angeles-based Pit Bull breeder met a violent end when he was killed by his dogs in his backyard.

Per KTLA, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call from a friend of the deceased who discovered his body at around 7 a.m. local time on Friday, February 16. According to investigators, the attack on the man is suspected to have happened the previous evening. "He was feeding the dogs at which point maybe there was an altercation between some of the dogs and [they] ultimately attacked and mauled the victim," said the LASD Homicide Bureau's Michael Gomez.

The 35-year-old, who has not been identified, was said to live alone and died in one of the kennels on his property after bleeding out. Authorities confirmed there were five adult dogs in the backyard alongside eight puppies, all of whom were agitated as responding officers, firefighters, and the L.A. County Animal Care & Control department attempted to recover each of the dogs individually.

"Preliminary information suggests that the deceased individual was involved in breeding and selling Pitbulls," said animal control officials. The dogs have since been handed over to the Animal Care & Control department after the deceased's father consented to sign them over for "impoundment and examination." In videos taken from the scene, the dogs were shown to be attacking one another as they ran around the yard. A woman, who has not been identified, was also helped out of the backyard by firefighters.

"Our deepest sympathies are extended to the family and friends of the victim," added Marcia Mayeda, the department's director. "We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to determine the facts and ensure the safety and well-being of both the community and the animals involved."