Peru Claims 124-Year-Old Farmer Is Oldest Man, Disputes 111-Year-Old U.K. World Record Holder

In a statement, per The Economic Times, the Peruvian government said he could thank his long life to his surroundings in the Peruvian region of Huanuco. "Among the tranquility of the flora and fauna of Huanuco, Marcelino Abad Tolentino or 'Mashico' developed a healthy way of life and inner peace, reflected in his good health and friendly personality," the statement reads. "This allowed him, with resilience and skill, to overcome 12 decades of life and on April 5 he just blew out 124 candles."



Peruvian authorities are seeking to get Tolentino, who lived off the grid until he was identified in 2019 and given government ID and a pension, the Guinness World Records to review his case as the oldest living man. Experts would need to review further documents so that his age can be proved "beyond doubt." If true, it would make him the oldest person ever. The only person confirmed to have lived beyond 120 is French woman Jeanne Calment, who died in 1997 at age 122.

The oldest living woman is Branyas Morera, who has also been the oldest verified living person since January 2023. She celebrated her 117th birthday last month and is believed to be the last person living in Spain to have lived through the first decade of the 1900s.