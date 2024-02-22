Parent Arrested for Bypassing Security and Assaulting Teacher in Front of Middle School Class

31-year-old Lynzina Sutton has been arrested after she allegedly bypassed security at Syracuse's Lincoln Middle School in New York and assaulted her child's teacher in front of an active class.

As reported by WSTM, Sutton managed to walk into the school on Friday, Feb. 16, without being stopped by security in search of the teacher's classroom. When she found the classroom, she burst into the room and attacked the teacher with her bare hands. During the incident, which happened in front of the classroom, she hit the teacher in the face and reportedly left her with broken bones.

"She’s going to have some long-term issues. I know her nasal passages were severely affected by it," said Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick. “You have a child disciplined, and the reaction from the parent is ‘I’m going to come to school and beat up the teacher.’ ... To have a classroom full of students sit there, I mean, how are they going to be affected? Those are questions that need to be answered."