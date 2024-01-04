Jeffrey Epstein Lawsuit Documents Officially Unsealed

Epstein, whose death in prison by suicide has been the subject of countless conspiracy theories, was arrested on federal charges of sex trafficking minors in July 2019. He was found dead in his jail cell the following month, with his death ruled to be suicide by hanging.

Last month, U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska of New York ordered the public disclosure of over 150 people mentioned in court documents about the late financier, who died at age 66. The documents are linked to a lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate and partner Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison on child sex trafficking offenses. The suit was filed in 2015 by Virginia Giuffre and settled in 2017 in an undisclosed agreement.

Some of the names in the documents will be protected, including those who were victims of Epstein's crimes and who were minors at the time. Those expected to show up on the list included former president Bill Clinton and British royal family member Prince Andrew. It's worth noting that many of the names included in the documents traveled on Epstein's plane but have not been accused of any crimes.

In the lead-up to the release of the list of names, Aaron Rodgers suggested he believed Jimmy Kimmel would be named in the documents. In response, Kimmel threatened him with legal action and called him a "soft-brained wacko."