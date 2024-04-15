Wild Video Shows Man Shooting Carjacker Who Then Killed Him in Hit and Run

In a video circulating on social media, a man who attempted to prevent a carjacking by opening fire was hit and killed by the carjacker just moments later.

As seen in the clip above, a man attempted to stop a carjacking suspect by firing multiple shots from his handgun. When the carjacker reversed, the man stopped firing his gun and was seen running away as the vehicle accelerated at high speed toward him. Just moments later, he was fatally struck by the carjacker, who drove off as onlookers panicked and checked on the condition of the man who was hit.

As reported by WYFF, the Lumberton Police Department confirmed that the armed man was attempting to stop a carjacking on West 5th in Lumberton, North Carolina. Police received reports that a suspect in an attempted carjacking was involved in a fatal hit-and-run at a gas station. Police said the man was one of a few good Samaritans who attempted to stop the carjacker, who ultimately got away in a stolen vehicle before being arrested by authorities.

The man who was killed has since been identified as 38-year-old Jonathan Adam Lecompte. The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Ricky Alex Driggers and has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted common law robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle, and felony fleeing to elude. Driggers was briefly involved in a chase with officers before he crashed the vehicle and was apprehended.

"Good Samaritans got involved to prevent the carjacking but the suspect was then able to steal the vehicle of one of the good Samaritans," police said in a press release, per WBTW. "In the process of stealing the vehicle the suspect reportedly intentionally struck one of the good Samaritans with the stolen vehicle."