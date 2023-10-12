Bay Area Restaurants Offering Bottomless Mimosas to Charge ‘Vomit Fees’

SFGate reports that Home Plate in San Francisco has also implemented a similar fee. Anyone enjoying their brunch has been warned of a $50 fee for "any incident [incurred] as a result of intoxication." As Kitchen Story co-owner Chaiporn Kitsadaviseksak added, "It was really tough cleaning. People were scared with COVID. And this was happening a lot. My workers don't want to do that. It got better. Now [customers] know they have to pay. They understand." Other restaurants have taken a different approach, such as limiting the amount of time customers can partake in limitless sparkling wine and orange juice.

In 2021, Canadian restaurant Tamasha Indian Resto-Bar told blogTO.com that they implemented a $50 vomit fee on New Year's Eve, which they've stuck with ever since. After implementing the fine, they've yet to have a single incident. Of course, Uber and Lyft also allow drivers to charge customers for cleaning fees, ranging from $20 to $150. Basically, just know your limit when it comes to mimosas. The "limitless" aspect isn't a challenge.