Subway Customer Accused of Fatally Shooting Employee Over 'Too Much Mayo' on Sandwich Denied Bond

An Atlanta man accused of killing a Subway employee over a dispute will not be released on bond.

Melvin Williams allegedly shot and killed Brittany Macron, 26, last June over “too much mayo” added to his sandwich at a Subway restaurant. Macron’s co-worker, Jada Statum, then 24, was left injured in the attack.

Court documents retrieved by WSB-TV say that Williams, who was 36 years old at the time of the incident, was denied a bond request on Tuesday (Nov. 21). “The defendant poses a significant risk of committing a felony pending trial,” read the order.

Williams will stay behind bars at the Fulton County Jail until his trial, which has yet to be scheduled. His charges include murder, possession of a firearm, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to WSB-TV.

“It was very senseless. Yes, too much mayo on a sandwich but an individual with a gun who thought that was the course of action to resolve about a sandwich,” said Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. at the time.

Per Fox 5 Atlanta, court records indicate that, at the time of the shooting, Williams was out of jail on bond for a domestic violence incident in March 2021 that involved the mother of his child. The station also reports that Williams had a string of arrests from 2006 to 2012 for “minor crimes” including criminal trespass, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, and reckless conduct.

In 2015, Williams pleaded guilty to burglary and aggravated assault charges after breaking into his downstairs neighbor’s apartment and getting into a fight with the same neighbor over said break-in.