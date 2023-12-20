Man Arrested After Girlfriend Falls to Her Death Following Proposal

A man in Turkey has been arrested in connection to the death of his girlfriend, who fell off a cliff after he proposed to her.
The tragic incident happened on July 6 at the cliffs near the Polente Lighthouse in the city of Bozcaada, according to Turkish TV station Yirmidort.
Nizamettin Gürsü reportedly told police that he had brought his girlfriend, 39-year-old Yeşim Demir to the cliff to propose, to which she supposedly accepted, before things went horribly wrong.
“We drank some alcohol, she lost her balance and fell,” said Gürsü in a statement as reported by Yirmidort.
Per TMZ, police now believe that Demir rejected the proposal and a struggle ensued.
The news station says that it was the family of the deceased that filed a criminal complaint with the Ezine Chief Public Prosecutor’s office, stating that Demir’s death was not an accident but a murder, citing details they found to be suspicious.
Yemir’s family said she suffered from panic attacks and had a fear of heights, which was reportedly later corroborated by her medical records. The family also alleges that Gürsü’s family and his ex-wife had called and threatened the young woman a month before she fell nearly 100 feet to her death.
According to TMZ, local law enforcement also found that Gürsü still had the engagement ring in a box in his pocket. Their discovery also found a broken speaker and shattered glass on the scene.
The prosecutor’s office completed its investigation by evaluating the Demir family’s suspicions and evidence gathered from the scene which led to Gürsü’s arrest, reports Yirmidort.
Demir was reportedly working as a graphic designer at an advertising agency in Istanbul at the time of her death.