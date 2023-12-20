Man Arrested After Girlfriend Falls to Her Death Following Proposal

A man in Turkey has been arrested in connection to the death of his girlfriend, who fell off a cliff after he proposed to her.

The tragic incident happened on July 6 at the cliffs near the Polente Lighthouse in the city of Bozcaada, according to Turkish TV station Yirmidort.

Nizamettin Gürsü reportedly told police that he had brought his girlfriend, 39-year-old Yeşim Demir to the cliff to propose, to which she supposedly accepted, before things went horribly wrong.

“We drank some alcohol, she lost her balance and fell,” said Gürsü in a statement as reported by Yirmidort.