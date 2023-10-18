Jamal Hinton Says He’s Spending Eighth Thanksgiving With ‘Grandma’ Who Invited Him by Accident—And Still Getting Texts From Random Numbers

Jamal Hinton and “Grandma” Wanda Dench are planning to celebrate Thanksgiving together for the eighth year in a row.

The tradition began in 2016 when Dench accidentally texted Hinton, mistaking his number for her grandson's. Despite the mix-up, Hinton infamously asked if he could still get a plate, and Dench warmly welcomed him. Grandma Dench extended him another invite the following year, and they kept the streak going, much to the delight of social media users everywhere.