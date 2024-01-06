Comedian Fired From Radio Job Wins Case After Arbitrator Says His Jokes Were ‘Simply Funny’

A radio station that fired a comedian over “inflammatory” jokes on his social media was ordered to give him his job back.

Jad Sleiman, 34, had been working for Philadelphia NPR member WHYY as a reporter for the health and science show, The Pulse, while moonlighting as a stand-up comic on the side, according to Vice.

Sleiman, who is Arab-American and raised in a Muslim family, based a number of his jokes on his experiences of his background, and his experiences in the Middle East during his time in the U.S. Marine Corps in addition to sex, politics, and racism.

According to Philadelphia Magazine, Sleiman had a doctor’s note that allowed him to work from home for the station due to his multiple sclerosis. Someone at the radio station became aware of his Instagram account, where he shares videos of his comedy under a stage name. Sleiman reportedly explained to management that performing as a comedian didn’t affect him the same way working in the office did.

Senior management then took a deeper look at the sets Sleiman was sharing and deemed the content as “egregious” with “sexual connotations, racial connotations, and misogynistic information” that violated the company’s social media policy, per case documents Sleiman uploaded online.

Sleiman was fired last January without warning.

Some of the jokes that the radio station introduced into evidence were titled, “Even Woke People Kind of Hate Us,” “Pussy Transplant,” “Went to Chinese Whore House,” “Kind of Racist,” and “Trump vs Muslims vs Jews.”