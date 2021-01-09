As the story around former President Trump's Twitter being suspended continues to unfold, it doesn't look like he's taking it too well. Twitter users immediately took notice that he attempted to use the digital director of his campaign Gary Coby's account in his place, which got Coby's account promptly suspended as well.

Changing this handle name to "Donald J. Trump," but keeping his username the same, it was observed that Coby might have told Trump's social media manager to try and switch over to his account in order to allow Trump to still tweet. These efforts appeared to be thwarted by Twitter, however.

In case you missed it, Donald Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter this afternoon, a move that felt long overdue after the former president had been using the app to incite violence, spread hate speech, and blatantly share misinformation about the 2020 election results even to this day.

Following his suspension, Trump dropped what might be his last message via the official POTUS account, one that will soon be handed over to Joe Biden, saying that Twitter is blocking the promotion of free speech.

"As I have been saying for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me — and YOU, the 75,000,000 great patriots who voted for me ..." he tweeted. "I predicted this would happen. We have been negotiating with various other sites, and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future ... We will not be SILENCED!"

Will Trump build out his own platform to continue talking, probably. Is a burner account still imminent? Also very likely.