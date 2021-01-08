A seven-foot fence is being put up around the U.S. Capitol following this week's violent and ultimately fatal insurrection attempt from MAGA cult members.

On Thursday, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy announced that a seven-foot "non-scalable" fence would be erected around the property and will remain in place for "at least" 30 days.

The fence, per a report from NPR on Thursday afternoon, was announced during a press event with McCarthy that featured D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser and acting D.C. police chief Robert Contee. Also announced during the presser was that an estimated 6,200 National Guard members will be deployed to the area by this weekend.

"What happened yesterday is what [Trump] wanted to happen, and we must not underestimate the damage he can do to our nation and our democracy over the next two weeks," Bowser cautioned.

Earlier this week, Bowser extended a D.C. public emergency order for 15 days, which ensures the order will last through the end of Trump's single-term presidency. Bowser has also called for statehood for D.C. to be on the next president's desk within the first 100 days.

Many lawmakers have made impassioned calls for Trump to be swiftly removed from office, whether through invoking the 25th Amendment or some other method. Though he only has days left in his single-term presidency, fears remain that his followers could again engage in violence at the scale seen this week at the U.S. Capitol.

In recent comments to the public, incoming POTUS Joe Biden said the Trump mob was comprised of "domestic terrorists" who had embarked on an "assault on the most sacred of American undertakings." He also criticized those who continue to inaccurately refer to the MAGA cult members as "protesters," which is an offensive misuse of the term.

"Don't dare call them protesters," Biden said "They were a riotous mob. Insurrectionists. Domestic terrorists. It's that basic. It's that simple."