Protestors targeted the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on New Year’s Eve to send a message about the dire economic hardships facing so many Americans.

According to TMZ, Pelosi’s San Francisco home was vandalized Thursday evening. The people involved spray-painted her garage door with the words "Cancel Rent!" and "We Want Everything” in black. There’s also a reference to the failed $2,000 stimulus checks spray-painted on the garage.

Sitting in front of the door, the protestors left a pig’s head surrounded by fake blood plopped across the driveway. Law enforcement responded to calls reporting the vandalism at around 3:00 a.m., but so far, it’s unclear if there are any suspects.

People across the country expressed outrage at the insulting $600 direct stimulus checks, which passed with the COVID-19 relief package Donald Trump signed last weekend, criticizing both Democrats and Republicans for failing to address the extreme financial precarity so many are facing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Trump and Joe Biden called for the checks to be increased to $2,000.

While Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell killed the final hope for a $2,000 stimulus check, Nancy Pelosi spent the months leading up to the November election passing up on COVID-19 relief bills that included more direct aid to Americans.

As so many continue struggling to pay for basic human expenses, such as rent, without an end to the pandemic in sight, people are protesting evictions across the country and calling on government officials on the local and national level to cancel rent.