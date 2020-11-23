A Texas family is encouraging everyone to skip family gatherings after a birthday party attended by a dozen people led to 15 people contracting COVID-19, with one family member being hospitalized.

The official Twitter account for the city of Arlington shared a video where the family shared their experience with the virus, which served as a cautionary tale for others, particularly with the holidays approaching.

“I went to my nephew’s house and loved seeing my family, but now I’m fighting against COVID-19,” Enriqueta Aragonez said in the video message from the hospital. “Please protect yourself. It’s real." The 57-year-old has been dealing with severe pneumonia in her lungs since Nov. 12.

Her 26-year-old daughter Alexa, who was not at the Nov. 1 party, also appeared in the video, saying, “All this pain that my family is feeling, this loneliness, this sickness, this longing to be healthy, could have been prevented. ... Please, don't be like my family and ignore the CDC guidelines. By staying apart, we can fight this virus together. The cure starts and ends with you.”

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the family "felt collectively they had been extremely vigilant since the start of the coronavirus pandemic...believing in masks and social distancing."

Alexa also spoke on the situation with the Washington Post, telling the outlet, “Of course we regret getting together, but we all have in mind that this could be a lesson for all of us. One moment of carelessness has cost us a month of peace, has cost us sleep, has cost us laughs, has cost us a lot of money.”

The PSA from the Arlington Twitter account also reminded viewers to stay at home if you aren’t feeling well, wash your hands, wear a face covering, and practice social distancing.

This past weekend, the U.S. exceeded 12 million confirmed infections, with 1.17 million of those cases recorded in Texas.