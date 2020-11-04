Marjorie Taylor Greene, a vocal Republican known for her support of the bizarre and dangerous QAnon conspiracy theory, has won a House seat in Georgia.

As the New York Times reports, Greene—who was running in the county unopposed—has expressed her support for QAnon in the past. She's far from the only QAnon-supporting Republican candidate, but she is one of the few to make an impact in the election. The 46-year-old is succeeding Republican Rep. Tom Graves, who decided to not seek reelection.

While Greene has claimed she's not a follower despite expressing her support, she has said QAnon message boards are a "source of information" that she has utilized. She has continually garnered criticism for her embrace of the movement, which the FBI has indicated is a domestic terror threat.

During a primary debate earlier this year, Greene was asked if she believed in the QAnon conspiracy theory. USA Today reported that she said she is "committed to my allegiance to the United States of America. I, like many Americans, am disgusted with the Deep State who have launched an effort to get rid of President Trump." She added, "Yes, I'm against all of those things and I will work hard against those issues."

In the past, she has utilized the "WWG1WGA" hashtag, which is a common tag used by QAnon followers that stands for "Where we go one, we go all."

QAnon is a far-right conspiracy theory that alleges Satan-worshiping pedophiles are running a global child sex trafficking ring with a plot against Trump, who believers of the theory claim is secretly battling the cabal of pedophiles. There is no evidence to support any of the claims surrounding the conspiracy , which additionally claims that Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and George Soros are attempting a coup of the White House. What the conspiracy fails to mention, however, is Donald Trump's connection and friendship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged recruiter of underage girls, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Despite marking a win for Republicans, there are some within the party who aren't thrilled by the rise of QAnon. "When does it go [from] harmless fun into weaponizing insanity?" Virginia Republican congressman Denver Riggleman, a former Air Force Officer and National Security Agency contractor who is concerned about the prospect of QAnon candidates in Capitol Hill, told USA Today. "Disinformation or misinformation can become the bedrock of somebody's belief systems. If that happens, we're in real danger as a republic."