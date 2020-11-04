Donald Trump never made the typical promises to be a president for all Americans. The "us vs. them" divide might become all the more literal once the results of this election are finalized. Trump just lost Michigan, a state that he perhaps jokingly promised to never visit again if he lost the election there.

“You can’t let this happen to our country, okay?” Trump said at a recent rally in Grand Rapids. “Could you imagine the concept of losing to this guy?”

“Oh you better get out there and vote tomorrow. I’ll be so angry. I’ll never come back,” he added.

It's not the first time that Trump threatened to skip town rather than face an embarassing loss. He made the same claim about Minnesota at an early October rally in Duluth. And he upped his rhetoric during a campaign stop in Macon, Georgia in the lead-up to Election Day. He said he would be so embarassed by a loss to Joe Biden that he might have to leave the country.

"You know what? Running against the worst candidate in the history of American politics puts pressure on me," Trump said. "Could you imagine if I lose? My whole life — what am I going to do? I’m going to say, I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics! I’m not going to feel so good. Maybe I’ll have to leave the country, I don’t know."

Michigan going for Biden makes a Biden presidency all the more likely. As for Trump's promises, we'll just have to wait and see.