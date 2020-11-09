Ben Carson, the Housing and Urban Development Secretary of the Trump administration team, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning.

"Secretary Carson has tested positive for the coronavirus," his deputy chief of staff Coalter Baker told ABC News. "He is in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery."

The 69-year-old neurosurgeon received his positive test at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, which is where Trump was taken after he tested positive for the virus last month. "He is resting at his house and is already beginning to feel better," noted Carson's chief of staff Andrew Hughes.

Carson was at the White House as recently as election night (Nov. 3), attending the same party as Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who tested positive for the COVID-19 last week. Prior to attending the party, Carson had been spotted attending multiple Trump reelection campaign events without wearing a mask. At least five other Trump staff members tested positive for coronavirus last week.

Also on Monday, it was reported that David Bossie tested positive. Bossie was recently tapped by the Trump administration to lead post-election legal battles for the current president.