Barack Obama values his marriage with Michelle too much to jeopardize it by taking on a cabinet position in President-elect Joe Biden's administration. In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Obama said he will be available for Biden, but his involvement will not include him returning to work full-time in the White House.

"He doesn't need my advice, and I will help him in any ways that I can," Obama said Biden at the 11:55 mark in the video above. "Now, I'm not planning to suddenly work on the White House staff or something." When Gayle King pressed a little further on the idea of joining Biden's cabinet, the former president jokingly responded, "There are probably some things I would not be doing, 'cause Michelle would leave me. She'd be like, 'What? You're doin' what?'"

Earlier in the interview, Obama spoke, in front of Michelle's First Lady portrait at the Smithsonian, about how she was never interested in getting into politics, but always wanted to support him. The former president said it was only after they left that Michelle felt like she could "let go of some of the stress of just feeling as if I've got to get everything right all the time."

Aside from his response to Donald Trump's refusal to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election, Obama also talked about Trump's laughable claim of doing more for the Black community than any president since Abraham Lincoln. While Obama couldn't help but chuckle at his assertion, he provided a pretty good summary of his thoughts on what comes out of his successor's mouth. "I think it's fair to say, there are many things he says that I do not take personally or seriously," he said. "Although, I think they can often be destructive and harmful."