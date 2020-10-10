President Trump addressed a crowd with brief remarks from his balcony in front of the White House lawn on Saturday, marking his first in-person event since he contracted COVID-19 a little over a week ago.

ABC News reports that in the 18-minute speech that Trump gave from the Blue Room balcony, he said that the COVID-19 vaccine that has been in development is "coming out very very quickly" in "record time."

"We're producing powerful therapies and drugs and we're healing the sick and we're going to recover," he continued. Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 at the beginning of October and was later admitted to Walter Reed hospital after his condition worsened. He was released only a few days later. As of Wednesday, the White House's coronavirus outbreak has reportedly infected 34 staffers and other contacts.

During the speech, Trump shifted the topic to the upcoming election and talked about how he believes that minority communities are migrating from the left to the right.

"Every day more Black and Latino Americans are leaving behind left-wing politicians and their failed ideology," he said.

Later, he urged the crowd gathered under the balcony to vote, calling this year the "single most important election in the history of our country." It's also worth noting that Trump has also gone on the record saying that he might not peacefully transfer power to Joe Biden if he were to lose this year's election.