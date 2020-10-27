An 8-year-old girl from Michigan was hospitalized after trying to imitate a TikTok magic trick.

The Roseville grade schooler was taken to the hospital after swallowing a quarter while trying to pull off a trick popularized by @gregsabbak. In the video, the TikTok star with the username Greggy hides a die in his mouth and then guesses the way it will land before pushing it back up to the front of his mouth. 8-year-old Dhakota couldn’t find a die so she used a quarter instead.

After she swallowed it, she went to complain of pain to her parents.

“She said she couldn’t swallow,” her father told a Detroit news station. “She couldn’t breathe hardly, and that’s when me and her mother started to panic.”

They had to take her to two hospitals to make sure she was seen quickly.

“[The second hospital] immediately took her back,” he said. “I didn’t know how bad the situation was until they brought the x-ray back and I saw the quarter right there in her esophagus. It killed me, man.”

The quarter was removed and though Dhakota claims she’s a little sore from the procedure, all signs point toward her being fine. Her father still took the opportunity to warn other parents about the dangers of young children imitating what they see.

“This could happen to any child. Everybody in the city, anybody in the world, they should delete that off their kid’s phone or their tablet because it’s dangerous, man,” he said. “I could’ve lost my kid.”