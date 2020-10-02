Recordings from the grand jury proceedings in the Breonna Taylor case were finally released on Friday, shedding more light on the factors that led up to the controversial verdict.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron delivered the audio following widespread calls for more transparency. The move comes shortly after an anonymous grand juror requested the release of all recordings, transcripts, and reports related to the proceedings, suggesting Cameron had mischaracterized the entire process as well as the panel's position. There were reports that the jurors were not given the option to pursue homicide charges against the defendants—former Louisville officers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove—as well as questions about whether or not they were presented with all the evidence.

Among the most notable information presented to the jury centered on the manner in which officers executed the so-called "no-knock" warrant. According to CNN, Cameron argued police were justified in the shooting because Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, had fired first. Walker—a licensed gun owner—and his lawyer claim he did not know the intruders were officers, and had he known "who it was, that would have never happened." Mattingly claimed, however, he and his colleagues announced themselves several times before raid.

"Banged on the door — no response. Banged on it again — no response. At that point we started announcing ourselves," Mattingly said in an interview that was played before the grand jury. "... We did announce the first couple of times because our intent was not to hit the door. Our intent was to give her plenty of time to come to get to the door."

Mattingly also said officers believed Taylor was in the home alone and shouted, "Police, search warrant. Police, search warrant" after breaking down the door. Officers allegedly saw Taylor and Walker about 20 feet away. Mattingly claimed he saw a male "in a stretched-out position with his hand on a gun, and as soon as I clear (the doorway), he fires a gun ... As soon as the shot hit, I could feel the heat in my leg, so I returned fire."

TMZ also points out, the recording also included testimony from a police lieutenant who said one of the neighbors did not hear officers identify themselves before the shootout. For an unknown reason, that neighbor did not testify in person. According to the outlet, there were a dozen neighbors who also claimed officers never identified themselves before entering Taylor's home, but another officer testified that one neighbor claimed they had heard the police announce themselves prior to the shootout.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot eight times on the night of the botched raid. None of the involved officers were indicted on homicide charges, but Hankison was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for firing into a neighboring apartment unit. The verdict sparked an outcry among those who have demanded justice for Taylor and believe Cameron mishandled the case.

"I'm confident that once the public listens to the recordings, they will see that our team presented a thorough case to the Jefferson County Grand Jury," Cameron said in a statement Friday. "Our presentation followed the facts and the evidence, and the Grand Jury was given a complete picture of the events surrounding Ms. Taylor's death on March 13th. While it is unusual for a court to require the release of the recordings from Grand Jury proceedings, we complied with the order, rather than challenging it, so that the full truth can be heard."