A self-described member of the Boogaloo Bois has been charged with participating in a riot during the George Floyd demonstrations.

According to the Star Tribune, Texas resident Ivan Harrison Hunter is accused of shooting 13 rounds into the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct building on the night of May 28, just three days after Floyd was killed while in police custody. Federal agents say they reviewed video that shows an individual—later identified as Hunter—firing at the precinct while people were inside. The footage then shows the shooter walking toward the camera, high-five another individual, and shout, "Justice for Floyd!"

Investigators say the suspect was wearing tactical gear and a distinctive skull mask that was also seen in one of Hunter's social media posts. They also claim the 26-year-old sent Facebook messages to another user about his actions during the Floyd demonstrations, admitting he had helped set the precinct building ablaze.

"I set fire to that precinct with the black community," he reportedly wrote at the end of May.

A criminal complaint also mentions a number of other messages allegedly posted on Hunter's Facebook: "My mom would call the fbi if she knew what I do and at the level I'm at w[ith] it"; "Protesters shoot back" and "Tbh [to be honest] I don't expect to be here next year."

On June 3, Texas police officers observed Hunter and two other individuals carrying firearms at a Floyd protest outside Austin. Law enforcement continued to watch the men as they drove off in a pick-up truck and commit several traffic violations. Officers pulled the men over and reportedly saw a bag of marijuana in the vehicle as well as several rifles. Hunter denied owning any of the firearms but told officers the weed belonged to him. He also reportedly admitted to being "the leader of the Boogaloo Bois in South Texas" and that he was present in Minneapolis when the Third Precinct was set on fire.

Hunter and the two others were released at the scene after officers seized the weapons and marijuana. According to the criminal complaint, FBI agents in San Antonio became aware of Hunter's online affiliation with Boogaloo Bois member Steven Carrillo, who was charged with killing a Federal Protective Service Officer in Oakland. The Boogaloo Bois are described as a loosely organized far-right group that espouses violent ideology and anti-government sentiments.

Hunter was arrested Wednesday in San Antonio and charged with one count of interstate travel to incite a riot. He made his first court appearance Thursday.