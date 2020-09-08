Oregon authorities arrested at least two people on Monday after pro-Donald Trump rally in Oregon turned violent.

According to Oregon Live, officers arrested 53-year-old Ty Parker and 37-year-old Trenton Wolfskill for allegedly assaulting counter-protesters outside the state capitol. The outlet reports far-right groups, such as the Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer, traveled to Salem after attending another rally in the Portland area; once they arrived at the state capitol, some of the pro-Trump demonstrators began clashing with a smaller group of counter-protesters who supported Black Lives Matter.

Video taken during the rally shows a crowd of people in military fatigues and Trump-branded gear rush toward the BLM demonstrators. One man is seen getting hit over the head with an object, before he is punched, and pepper sprayed.

Another video shows right-wing protesters chasing another BLM supporter down and physically assaulting them before shouting a homophobic slur. Officers with the Salem Police Department and Oregon State Police intervened and made the aforementioned arrests.

Parker, reportedly from Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor assault and first-degree intimidation. Wolfskill, reportedly from Eugene, Oregon, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor assault. Police say both men have since been released.