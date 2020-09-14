This past Friday was the 57th anniversary of the historic March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous speech “I Have a Dream.” The crowd was huge so we hit the streets to ask people if after all this time they felt anything had changed for Black Americans.
On the Ground at The March on Washington: “We Had Shackles, Now We Have Bullets”
