Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials, as well as investigators from the state attorney general's office and additional agencies, raided both the Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center and Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Pennsylvania on Thursday.

Per NBC News, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced in August that the Brighton nursing home was one of multiple subjects in an investigation into "neglect" in the pandemic era. Notably, the Mt. Lebanon facility is also operated by the same company that owns Brighton.

In a statement to a regional CBS outlet, U.S. Attorney Scott Brady offered details on the agencies involved with carrying out the federal search warrants.

"Today, Special Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Health and Human Services – Office of Inspector General, Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, and the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General executed court-authorized Federal search warrants at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, located at 246 Friendship Circle, Beaver, PA 15009, and at Mount Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center," Brady said on Thursday.

447 Brighton residents and staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to state health data, with 73 confirmed deaths. The Mt. Lebanon center, meanwhile, was accused in a previous KDKA investigation back in July of taking residents' stimulus checks.

More than 185,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. Per the most recent CDC data, there have been 6.1 million total confirmed cases. As the country moves into a holiday weekend with Labor Day approaching, health officials are urging that everyone stay resilient with regards to social distancing and mask-wearing measures.